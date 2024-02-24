Saudi Arabia
Up to Tk 1.5m to be fined for performing Hajj without permits
Saudi Arabia will impose fines up to 50,000 Saudi riyals or approximately Tk 1.5 million for performing the Hajj season 2024 without necessary permits, reports Dubai-based Gulf News.
Individuals caught transporting pilgrims without proper permits will also face a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi riyals or approximately Tk 1.5 million.
“Expatriates found guilty of such violations will be jailed for six months, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia. They will be prohibited from reentering the country for 10 years,” read the Gulf News report.
Additionally, Hajj regulations violators will face public discretisation through media channels.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah introduced these stringent penalties to ensure the smooth operation of Hajj system, according to the Gulf News.