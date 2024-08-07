Michael Chakma released from ‘Aynaghor’
United Peoples Democratic Front’s (UPDF) leader Michael Chakma has been released from the secret detention centre known as Aynaghor, allegedly operated by Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
UPDF on Wednesday made the announcement that Michael Chakma was released after five years and three months from the detention center. Blindfolded Michael Chakma was released on Tuesday morning.
Aungya Marma, one of the key organisers of UPDF, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that Michael Chakma has been kept at a secret place for his safety.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, former military officer Brigadier General (dismissed) Abdullahil Aman Azmi and Supreme Court lawyer Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem (Arman) returned to their homes. Arman was picked up from Mirpur DOHS on 9 August in 2016 and Azmi was picked up on 23 August the same year.
Michael Chakma was picked up by a government agency on 9 April in 2019 while returning to Dhaka from Narayanganj. His whereabouts was unknown for more than five years.
Different human rights organisations called for the release of Michael Chakma but the government did not take any initiative in this end. Now he has been released after the Awami League regime was toppled in a student-mass upsurge.
Confirming the news of Michael Chakma’s release, UPDF’s central vice president Kumar Chakma said, "Michel Chakma was picked up at the behest of the fascist Awami League government and was captivated for over five years."
He demanded punishment for all responsible for this enforced disappearance and demanded release of all prisoners of state including UPDF leader Ananda Prakash Chakma.