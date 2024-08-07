Michael Chakma released from ‘Aynaghor’

United Peoples Democratic Front’s (UPDF) leader Michael Chakma has been released from the secret detention centre known as Aynaghor, allegedly operated by Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

UPDF on Wednesday made the announcement that Michael Chakma was released after five years and three months from the detention center. Blindfolded Michael Chakma was released on Tuesday morning.

Aungya Marma, one of the key organisers of UPDF, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that Michael Chakma has been kept at a secret place for his safety.