Army chief off to South Sudan, Abyei to visit peacekeeping mission areas
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today, Sunday left Dhaka for South Sudan and Abyei on a five-day official visit.
During the visit, the army chief will inspect the contingents of Bangladesh Army deployed in the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Abyei, said an ISPR release this evening.
He will also pay courtesy calls on and hold discussions with state and mission authorities concerned in both locations.
The visit is aimed at strengthening professional relations and exchanging views with the authorities concerned, added the ISPR release.