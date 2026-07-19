Army Chief off to Turkey on five-day official visit

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today left Dhaka for Turkey on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish government.

During the visit, the army chief will inspect various defence industrial establishments in Turkey, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate issued here.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman will also hold courtesy meetings and exchange views with senior officials of the Turkish armed forces and key defence stakeholders, the release said.

The meetings are aimed at further enhancing and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and relations between Bangladesh and Turkey, the ISPR added.