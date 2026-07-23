Trump’s special envoy due in Dhaka to sound out Bangladesh’s foreign policy direction

Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, is set to arrive in Dhaka on 30 July to have a clear understanding of Bangladesh's foreign policy priorities and direction.

Diplomats consider this visit significant in the context of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Beijing visit, Bangladesh's recent engagements with various countries, and recent regional diplomatic activities.

On the first day of the three-day visit, Sergio Gor will meet with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

During his visit, he may also exchange views with political party leaders, professionals, and representatives of civil society.

On the final day, he is scheduled to visit the Rohingya refugee situation in Cox's Bazar firsthand. A high-level government official has confirmed this information.

According to diplomatic sources, the current priorities of Bangladesh's foreign policy, regional strategic positioning, and the future of Dhaka-Washington relations will be the focus of discussions during Sergio Gor's visit.