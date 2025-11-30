Hallmark Group MD Tanvir Mahmud, serving life sentence, dies at DMCH

According to sources at Dhaka Central Jail, Tanvir Mahmud had long been suffering from kidney complications, diabetes, high blood pressure and various other serious health issues.

As his physical condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 pm, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

After conducting a medical examination, the attending physician advised that he should be admitted. Following this recommendation, he was admitted to the hospital at around 4:00 pm. He passed away at around 10:30 pm.