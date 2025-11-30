Hallmark Group MD Tanvir Mahmud, serving life sentence, dies at DMCH
Tanvir Mahmud, 55, the managing director (MD) of Hallmark group who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Sonali Bank loan fraud case, has passed away.
He died around 10:30 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
According to sources at Dhaka Central Jail, Tanvir Mahmud had long been suffering from kidney complications, diabetes, high blood pressure and various other serious health issues.
As his physical condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 pm, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
After conducting a medical examination, the attending physician advised that he should be admitted. Following this recommendation, he was admitted to the hospital at around 4:00 pm. He passed away at around 10:30 pm.
Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital, confirmed the information regarding Tanvir Mahmud’s death.
He told Prothom Alo that Tanvir Mahmud had been receiving treatment under prison custody in ward no. 602 of the hospital.