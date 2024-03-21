Hallmark scam: Will govt take court’s observation into consideration?

Whether the trial of the kingpins of the Hall-Mark loan scam would help bring down corruption in the financial sector or not, depends on the overall stand of the government. One or two trials won’t improve the situation if loan scams in the banking sector continue one after another. Above all, the trial of the Hall-Mark loan scam has just ended at the trial court. It cannot be said that the perpetrators have been served justice until the settlement of appeal in the higher court.

A quick disposal of the appeal is necessary to ensure speedy punishment of the criminals. Though the government uses speedy trial act to dispose of political cases, it appears to be careless in this case.

Though the Hall-Mark scam is a sensational incident in the financial sector of Bangladesh, this is not the only one. There were many such loan scams that took place in the country prior to and after the Hall-Mark scam.

We could recall the incident of Abdul Hye Bacchu, a former BASIC Bank chairman. Though billions of taka was misappropriated during his tenure as chairman of the bank, no action has been taken against him yet.