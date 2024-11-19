HC orders to form committee to review power deals with Adani Group

The High Court has ordered the authorities concerned to form a high-powered committee to review all the power contracts signed by the Awami League government with India's Adani Group and submit a report within two months.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury passed the order on Tuesday after the hearing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer M Abdul Qaiyum who sought the cancellation or revaluation of the deal, claiming it to be unfair.

It also instructed the submission of all documents related to the power purchase deal between the power division and Adani Group within the next month.

The court issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the deal which is criticised as unfair and against the country's interests should not be annulled.