China calls for starting Rohingya repatriation soon

The long-drawn-out Rohingya crisis poses a threat to the security and stability of the region, beside Bangladesh and Myanmar. Therefore, China considers it necessary to begin the repatriation process as soon as possible. China suggested that Bangladesh start the repatriation process albeit on a limited scale citing it would assist Bangladesh and Myanmar in this regard.

According to diplomatic sources, China's vice minister for foreign affairs Sun Weidong put forward the proposal at the foreign secretary-level meeting in Dhaka on Saturday. The meeting was held at the state guest house Padma.

Sources from the meeting said, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and Chinese vice minister Sun Weidong had a two-hour meeting from 10:00 am on Saturday. The two parties in the first talks prior to the delegation level meeting discussed various issues such as immediate Rohingya repatriation under a pilot project, prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit to China and Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO). After that, the officials of the two countries discussed other bilateral and regional issues including Global Development Index (GDI), trade, infrastructure development, energy, connectivity and security cooperation in the delegation meeting.

Sun Weidong arrived in Dhaka on Friday night to participate in the foreign secretary level meeting. He will meet with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.