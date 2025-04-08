Dhaka bypass expressway to open partly on 1 May

He said out of the total 48 km expressway, 20 km from Bhogla to Purbachal is now completed, while 28 km is now under development, adding, "We have temporarily opened 20 km expressway for traffic on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure smooth travel of the people."

He said the four-lane bypass expressway is a strategic corridor for freight movement linking the manufacturing centre in the northern Dhaka with the centre of shipping activity at the port of Chattogram in the south.

"But the development work was delayed one year due to a long process for land acquisition. We will construct an interchange (intercrossing) having the modern facility to enter Purbachal and exit from the expressway," the project director said.