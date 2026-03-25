Ruhul Quddus Kazal becomes country’s 18th Attorney General
Supreme Court's Senior Advocate Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal has been appointed as the country’s 18th Attorney General.
The Ministry of Law issued a gazette notification regarding the appointment today, Wednesday.
According to the notification, the President has appointed Ruhul Quddus Kazal as Attorney General until further order. The order takes immediate effect.
Ruhul Quddus has been serving as a member of the executive committee of the BNP and as the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum.
He was also the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association. In addition, he had been serving as the chairman of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Bar Council after being elected as a member.
Ruhul Quddus began his legal career in 1995 as a lawyer at the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge’s Court. In 1996, he was enrolled as a lawyer of the High Court Division. In 2008, he was enrolled as a lawyer of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. In 2023, he became a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court.
Ruhul Quddus also worked as a diplomatic official of the Government of Bangladesh.
He served at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, United Kingdom, from 2003 to 2006.
During his student life, Ruhul Quddus was involved in journalism. He obtained his LLB (honours) degree from the University of Dhaka in 1993 and an LLM in 1994. In 2005, he earned another LLB (Honours) degree from the University of London. In 2006, he completed the Bar Vocational Course from City University, London, and in the same year obtained the Barrister-at-Law certificate from Lincoln’s Inn in the United Kingdom.
After the fall of the Awami League government following the July mass uprising, Senior Supreme Court lawyer Md Asaduzzaman was appointed as the country’s 17th Attorney General on 8 August 2024. He had served as the human rights secretary of the BNP.
Asaduzzaman resigned from the post of Attorney General on 27 December last year to contest in the 13th national parliamentary election. Following his resignation, Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rauf was given the additional charge of the post.
Meanwhile, in the election held on 12 February, Asaduzzaman was elected as a BNP Member of Parliament from the Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) constituency. In the BNP-led government, he has been given charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.