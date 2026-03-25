Ruhul Quddus Kazal becomes country’s 18th Attorney General

Supreme Court's Senior Advocate Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal has been appointed as the country’s 18th Attorney General.

The Ministry of Law issued a gazette notification regarding the appointment today, Wednesday.

According to the notification, the President has appointed Ruhul Quddus Kazal as Attorney General until further order. The order takes immediate effect.

Ruhul Quddus has been serving as a member of the executive committee of the BNP and as the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum.

He was also the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association. In addition, he had been serving as the chairman of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Bar Council after being elected as a member.