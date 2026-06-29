Women’s leadership must drive Bangladesh’s climate resilience

Special guests included Diepak Elmer, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland; Redita Rokib, Advisor, Development Cooperation, German Embassy Dhaka; Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary & Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden; and Md. Saidur Rahman Khan, Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Dr. Nurun Nahar, Additional Secretary (Development Wing), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as Guest of Honour.

They underscored the need for stronger collaboration among government, development partners, civil society and financial institutions to expand women-led climate initiatives, strengthen inclusive financing and support effective implementation of gender-responsive climate policies.

“The strength of EmPower lies in its holistic cycle approach, linking local innovation and adaptation with policy discussions and decisions while working closely with grassroots women’s networks. The project has also focused on building the skills and capacity of local CSOs, enabling them to seize opportunities as Bangladesh transitions from a lower- to a middle-income country,” said Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary & Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh.

As part of the programme, the EmPower Bangladesh webpage was launched to make results, knowledge products and resources more accessible. A photo exhibition featuring stories and photographs captured by members of the Women in Climate Action Network (WCAN) was also inaugurated, showcasing women-led local adaptation initiatives. The project partners including Bangladesh Center for Communication Programs (BCCP), Manusher Jonno Foundation and BRAC University CED were also acknowledged for their contribution.