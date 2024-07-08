Anti-quota movement: Protesters block Shahbagh, other roads seeking reinstatement of govt circular

Students and job aspirants have been enforcing the “Bangla blockade” programme for the second consecutive day on Monday to press home their four-point demand, including reinstatement of the government circular issued in 2018 cancelling the quota system in government jobs.

As part of the movement, the demonstrators under the banner of “anti-discrimination student movement” laid siege to Shahbagh, Bangla Motor, Farmgate, Science Lab and Zero Point at Gulistan, some of the vital traffic intersections in the city, around 4:30 pm.

The protestors have said that they have been blocking the road at Rampura and Badda areas too.