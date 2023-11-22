Nationwide campaign on strengthening mental health against cyberbullying launched

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the ICT division and Moner Bondhu, has initiated a nationwide campaign named 'Strengthening Mental Health Resilience Against Cyberbullying and Online Harms.'

The campaign's primary objectives are to raise awareness and provide support, particularly for women, to address cyberbullying while safeguarding their mental well-being effectively. This national campaign is part of UNDP-DPPA joint global initiative for Integrating MHPSS in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding, according to a press release.

As the digital age advances, Bangladesh faces the dual challenges of online connectivity. While the digital revolution presents unmatched opportunities, it also amplifies the threat of cyberbullying. Particularly for women, who frequently become targets, the effects extend beyond individual victims, affecting families and entire communities. A study by the Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) shows that the cyberbullying victim's rate is 80 per cent among girls and women on social media.

State minister of the ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP praised the initiative taken in the present context.