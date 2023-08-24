Eight more die of dengue, 2,201 hospitalised

Eight more people have died of dengue fever in 24 hours, taking the death toll this year to 514. And, 263 people have died of dengue so far this month.
Besides, 2,201 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a notice of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
It has been stated there in the last 24 hours (from Wednesday 8:00am to Thursday 8:00am), six people have died in different hospitals of Dhaka and two people have died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.
It added that a total of 926 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 1,275 are undergoing treatments in different districts.
With these numbers, a total of 108,630 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 51,953 in Dhaka and 56,677 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022. A total of 204 people died from dengue in July and 242 in this month. Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.