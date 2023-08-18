Health directorate fails to decrease dengue deaths

An expert, on condition of anonymity, said that even a few years ago, the physicians of this country knew nothing about expanded dengue syndrome. After death reviews and from experiences of other countries, the matter came to light.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, public health expert Be-Nazir Ahmed said, we can benefit in two ways from the death review information. If we see that delayed admission to hospital is a reason of death, then we must make the people cautious and conscious of this. The government can run an extensive public campaign so that they rapidly get admitted to hospital instead of taking any risk. If the review reveals any problems in treatment, then the physicians must be duly apprised of that and update their treatment accordingly. He said if both of these are carried out, then deaths would have decreased. But they didn't attach any importance to this.

DGHS sources say there is delay in the files with the details of the dead persons being sent from the hospitals to the health directorate. Till yesterday, 95 dead persons' details were submitted to the directorate. Another 100 or so files needs to be reviewed. Some of the files do not have complete information. Alongside reviewing the files, the reviewers will also speak to the families of the patients. This will take time. It is uncertain when this task will be completed.

Member of the review committee and IEDCR's former director Professor Meerzadi Sabrina told Prothom Alo, if a death review committee is formed in every hospital, the task may be easier and quick results may be obtained. If there are committees in the hospitals, they will be able to review the cause of death immediately. And if the concerned hospital has any problem, that too can be identified. The directorate's committee will coordinate the work of the various hospitals and provide guidelines.