JnU vice-chancellor Imdadul Haque no more

Jagannath University (JnU) vice-chancellor professor Md Imdadul Haque died at a Dhaka hospital today, Saturday, reports UNB.
Professor Imdadul had been suffering from cancer and he breathed his last around 5:00am at BRB Hospital in the city, said JnU proctor professor Mustafa Kamal.
Professor Imdadul was earlier taken to Singapore for better treatment. He recently returned to Dhaka and was undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital.
Imdadul is survived by a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. His body was taken to the university where teachers, students, officials and employees paid their last respects to the professor.
Professor Imdadul had been serving as the vice chancellor of Jagannath University since 1 June, 2021. Prior to that, he served as a professor and dean at the Department of Botany, University of Dhaka.