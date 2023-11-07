Professor M Fazlul Karim no more 

Noted educationist, Professor Dr. M. Fazlul Karim passed away on 31 October, 2023, one day shy of his 90th Birthday. He was surrounded by family and friends till his last breath.

He was buried at a Muslim cemetery in Pennsylvania, just outside Delaware. A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he did an MPhil under Karachi University and later earned a PhD from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne.