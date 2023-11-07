Professor M Fazlul Karim no more 

Noted educationist, Professor Dr. M. Fazlul Karim passed away on 31 October, 2023, one day shy of his 90th Birthday. He was surrounded by family and friends till his last breath.
He was buried at a Muslim cemetery in Pennsylvania, just outside Delaware. A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he did an MPhil under Karachi University and later earned a PhD from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne.
He taught Physiology at various Medical Colleges in Bangladesh and was later, Principal of Mymensingh Medical College. He went on to spend decades teaching at various medical schools in Libya and Malaysia. He also taught for 15 years at the Valdosta State University in Georgia, USA, till he retired at the age of 82. As a teacher, he was a favorite among students.
He hailed from Chandina, Comilla, leaving behind his wife of 62 years and three children. All were present by his bedside upon his passing.