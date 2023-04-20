Four reasons cause 71pc of fire

A total of 51 people lost their lives in a fire at the factory of Hashem Foods Limited in Rupganj, Narayanganj on 7 July 2021. Later the Directorate of Fire Services and Civil Defense revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the factory building. The fire originated from a wire of an exhaust fan on the ground floor of the building.

According to the fire service, the main cause of fire in the country is electrical faults. In 2022, 38 per cent of the 24,102 fire accidents were caused by electrical faults.

The fire service has found several other reasons for fire. According to their accounts, the second major cause of fire is discarded bidis and cigarettes. More than 16 per cent of fire accidents occurred in 2022 because of this. About 14 per cent of fires occur from electric, gas or clay stove. Faulty gas supply lines cause significant number of fire. In 2022, slightly more than 3 per cent of fires occurred from faulty gas supply lines.

In 2022, a total of 71 per cent of the blazes occurred from electrical faults, discarded bidis and cigarettes, stoves and faulty gas lines. Apart from this, children playing with fire, burning embers, open-flame lamps, outburst of flames in vehicle accidents, and so on cause fire. A total of 19 reasons were identified. However, fire service said, the cause of fire in 4091 cases is unknown or unspecified.