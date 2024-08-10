Six SC judges including CJ resign

After the chief justice has resigned today, five more judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court resigned from their posts.

The five judges are justice M Enayetur Rahim, justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, justice Md Shahinur Islam and justice Kashefa Hussain.

The law adviser will send the resignation letters to the president through the chief adviser.