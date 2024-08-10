Six SC judges including CJ resign
After the chief justice has resigned today, five more judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court resigned from their posts.
The five judges are justice M Enayetur Rahim, justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, justice Md Shahinur Islam and justice Kashefa Hussain.
The law adviser will send the resignation letters to the president through the chief adviser.
Around 2:30pm, chief justice Obaidul Hassan resigned from his post. Later, justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and justice Kashefa Hussain resigned around 4:00pm.
Earlier, students held a demonstration at 10:30am in the Supreme Court premises demanding resignation of seven judges of the Appellate Division including the chief justice. As it was known around 1:30pm that the chief justice took decision to resign in principle, the protesters left the SC premises.
Interim government’s law adviser professor Asif Nazrul said at the secretariat today, Saturday that it is expected for the CJ to understand how to respond to the demand of resignation from a mass movement.