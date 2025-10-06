Biman Bangladesh: Irregularities in cabin crew recruitment

On 15 March 2022, at its 272nd meeting, Biman’s Board of Directors formed a total of five committees for staff recruitment. It was decided that each committee would include, as an external member, a representative of the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

However, immediately before the oral examinations for the cabin crew recruitment, on 5 May an administrative order abruptly removed the ministry’s representative from the recruitment committee and established a new committee.

The inquiry report states that the ministry’s representative was not removed with the approval of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the reconstituted committee did not receive approval from the Board either.

In previous recruitment processes at Biman, candidates’ handwriting in the written examination was verified during the oral test. However, for the current cabin crew recruitment, the candidates’ written scripts were not checked during the oral examination.

The inquiry committee believes that verification of handwriting in both tests was necessary, and the failure to do so has raised suspicion. A Biman official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, stated that concerns regarding the airline’s recruitment process are not new.

There have been irregularities in past recruitments as well. The manner in which the organisation’s misconduct is being exposed is seriously damaging its reputation and public trust.