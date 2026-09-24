PM proposes five urgent measures to resolve Rohingya crisis

The five proposals include establishing a clear and credible roadmap for the early, safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar; ending violence against civilians, including the Rohingyas and guaranteeing their fundamental rights and security; ensuring adequate and predictable humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and host communities; strengthening justice and accountability and stepping up regional and international cooperation to combat the narco-economy, human trafficking, digital scams, illegal arms and other transboundary crimes.

The Prime Minister made the proposal as he highlighted the plight of over 1.2 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility with conviction to create conditions for their safe and dignified return.

"Bangladesh does not want the Rohingya to remain displaced forever. We want them to return their homes in Myanmar safely, voluntarily, with dignity and with their rights protected," he said.