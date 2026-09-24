PM proposes five urgent measures to resolve Rohingya crisis
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman proposed five urgent measures to resolve Rohingya crisis, with a call to the global stakeholders for establishing a clear and credible roadmap for the early, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas, saying the time has come to move from managing displacement to ending it.
"The time has come to move from empathy to a search for root causes and their solutions, from promises to action and from managing displacement to ending it," he said while addressing a high-level side event on 'The Rohingya Crisis: A Renewed Call for a Durable Solution from Protracted Displacement, with Justice and Accountability' at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.
The five proposals include establishing a clear and credible roadmap for the early, safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar; ending violence against civilians, including the Rohingyas and guaranteeing their fundamental rights and security; ensuring adequate and predictable humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and host communities; strengthening justice and accountability and stepping up regional and international cooperation to combat the narco-economy, human trafficking, digital scams, illegal arms and other transboundary crimes.
The Prime Minister made the proposal as he highlighted the plight of over 1.2 million Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility with conviction to create conditions for their safe and dignified return.
"Bangladesh does not want the Rohingya to remain displaced forever. We want them to return their homes in Myanmar safely, voluntarily, with dignity and with their rights protected," he said.
He added, "Bangladesh has carried its responsibility with humanity. Now the international community must carry its responsibility with conviction. If the necessary conditions are created, Bangladesh will be ready to facilitate their return."
The event was co-convened by Bangladesh and The Gambia, with participation from representatives of different countries and international organizations.
Urging for a roadmap in his first proposal, the Prime Minister said, "The international and regional stakeholders must establish a clear and credible roadmap for the early, safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar.
"The international community and other States must support the stabilization efforts and use their leverage to create conditions within Myanmar that are conducive for return," he added.
In the second point, he called for an end to violence against civilians, including Rohingyas, in Myanmar, stressing that their fundamental rights and security in their homeland must be guaranteed to regain confidence for return.
In the third point, the Prime Minister called for ensuring adequate and predictable humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and host communities, saying the development aspirations of host communities should not be retarded by their generous act of hospitality.
In the fourth point, the Prime Minister said justice and accountability are indispensable for ensuring sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas, while appreciating The Gambia's leadership in pursuing accountability before the International Court of Justice.
He also acknowledged the important role of the International Criminal Court and other international justice and investigative mechanisms in pursuing individual criminal accountability, stressing the need for continued international support for these efforts and ensuring that those responsible for grave crimes must be held accountable.
In his fifth proposal, Tarique Rahman stressed the need for strengthening regional and international cooperation to combat narco-economy, human trafficking, digital scams, illegal arms and other transboundary crimes that are fuelling instability in the region.
Describing the Rohingya crisis as one originating in Myanmar, the Prime Minister said, "The crisis originated in Myanmar. Its solution lies in Myanmar."
He said the situation in Rakhine State remains deeply concerning, with Rohingyas continuing to face serious violations and abuses, including forced recruitment, arbitrary detention, restrictions on movement, forced labour and other forms of insecurity.
"Serious violations have been reported by both the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army. As such, the conditions for safe and dignified return remain challenged," he added.
The Prime Minister noted that Bangladesh has been hosting Rohingyas for over nine years, providing food, healthcare and education based on the Myanmar curriculum through around 6,000 learning centres, besides providing capacity-building and skills development training for Rohingya youth.
"However, humanitarian generosity cannot become an excuse for political inaction. Nor can Bangladesh be expected to shoulder this responsibility indefinitely," he said.
The Prime Minister warned that prolonged displacement was creating new security challenges, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.
"A crisis left unresolved in one country can become a security challenge for an entire region," he said.
He also expressed concern over declining humanitarian assistance, saying the Rohingya crisis requires sustained international support.
Concluding his remarks, Tarique Rahman urged the global community to ensure that the Rohingyas' future is not defined by persecution, expulsion and displacement.
"Let it be a story of justice, dignity and hope. And above all, let it begin now," he said.
President of the 81st UN General Assembly Dr Khalilur Rahman, Vice President of The Gambia Muhammad BS Jallow, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih addressed the event, moderated by Bangladesh Permanent representative to the United Nations Irene Zubaida Khan.
Statements were also delivered by EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Minister for the Americas, Multilateral and Human Rights of the United Kingdom Chris Elmore MP, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye A Berris Ekinci, OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Department of State Allison Hooker, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Eksiri Pintaruchi, First Assistant Secretary of the Pacific Strategy Division of Australia Craig Chittick and High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Ambassador Mohd Shuhada Othman.
Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau, UNFPA Assistant Secretary-General Catharina Boehme, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Claudia Fuentes Julio and Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniel also addressed the event.