Advisors Nahid, Asif visit Saraswati Puja pandals at Jagannath Hall

A massive number of devotees and visitors were seen to visit Jagannath Hall premises since morning, and the stream of crowds will continue till midnight.

Puja pandals are erected and circled on the playground of the university’s largest dormitory.

According to hall authorities, students of as many as 72 departments are arranging 72 puja pandals this year, as Fine Arts Faculty will erect a gigantic Saraswati idol made with cork sheet, bamboo, and other materials at the centre of a pond on the hall premises likewise every year, which attracts most the devotees as well as the visitors.