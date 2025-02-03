Advisors Nahid, Asif visit Saraswati Puja pandals at Jagannath Hall
Information and broadcasting adviser Md Nahid Islam and local government and rural development (LGRD) adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain Monday visited Saraswati Puja pandals at Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall.
While visiting the puja mandap and Jagannath hall playground this morning, the advisers greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja and exchanged greetings with the puja organisers, devotees, and the students.
The advisers were accompanied by university teachers and members of the puja celebration committee.
A massive number of devotees and visitors were seen to visit Jagannath Hall premises since morning, and the stream of crowds will continue till midnight.
Puja pandals are erected and circled on the playground of the university’s largest dormitory.
According to hall authorities, students of as many as 72 departments are arranging 72 puja pandals this year, as Fine Arts Faculty will erect a gigantic Saraswati idol made with cork sheet, bamboo, and other materials at the centre of a pond on the hall premises likewise every year, which attracts most the devotees as well as the visitors.
On Dhaka University campus, the Puja is also organised at all female dormitories: Rokeya Hall, Samsun Nahar Hall, Bangladesh Kuwait Moitri Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall.
Jagannath Hall administration organised the dormitory’s central puja at the dormitory’s Upashanalay (place of prayers), while employees of the hall staged a pandal to worship Saraswati.