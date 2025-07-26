Milestone aircraft crash: 2 more die in two hours, death toll rises to 35

The 13-year-old student named Zarif Farhan passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU around 9:00 am. He was student in Class 7 at Milestone School and College. His father’s name is Habibur Rahman. Zarif lived with his parents in Uttara and their ancestral home is in Rajbari.

Meanwhile, a staff member at the school, Masuma Begum, 38, died around 10:45 am. Originally from Bhola, she lived in Uttara area with her family.

Shaon Bin Rahman, resident physician at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed their death to Prothom Alo. He said that Zarif had sustained a 40 per cent on his body, while Masuma had sustained burns over 90 per cent of her body.