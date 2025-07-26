Milestone aircraft crash: 2 more die in two hours, death toll rises to 35
Two more people, including a child, have died from burn injuries sustained in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari of Uttara area in Dhaka. They succumbed to their injuries within a span of two hours in the morning today, Saturday.
One of these last two deceased was a student, while the other was an employee at the Milestone school. Both were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
The 13-year-old student named Zarif Farhan passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU around 9:00 am. He was student in Class 7 at Milestone School and College. His father’s name is Habibur Rahman. Zarif lived with his parents in Uttara and their ancestral home is in Rajbari.
Meanwhile, a staff member at the school, Masuma Begum, 38, died around 10:45 am. Originally from Bhola, she lived in Uttara area with her family.
Shaon Bin Rahman, resident physician at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed their death to Prothom Alo. He said that Zarif had sustained a 40 per cent on his body, while Masuma had sustained burns over 90 per cent of her body.
With this, the number of deaths from the fighter jet crash, recorded at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute has reached 17. The overall death toll from the incident has now risen to 35.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll stood at 33 as of Friday night. Identities of all but two victims have been confirmed.
A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed onto a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka last Monday. The aircraft was being used for training purposes.