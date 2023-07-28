Political violence has no place in a democracy: United States

The opposition BNP has announced its decision to hold a rally on Friday, instead of 27 July. In response, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has also announced to hold a counter rally on the same day.

In the midst of this tense situation, the ruling party perceives the opposition's gathering as a potential trigger for violence against the state. Consequently, the state apparatus is being employed to prevent such gatherings. The opposition claims that the police have arrested hundreds of their leaders and workers. Vedant Patel was questioned about his perspective on this situation and whether he believed that the ruling party was exacerbating the issue of violence.

In response, Vedanta Patel restated, "I have already addressed this matter yesterday (26 July). Let me reiterate that political violence has no room in a democracy. The United States does not hold a preference for any particular political party.

"We support Bangladesh's aspiration to conduct elections that are free, fair, and peaceful. The US administration underscores the importance of collaborating with the Bangladeshi government to accomplish this objective. However, it is crucial to remember that there is no room for political violence within the democratic process."