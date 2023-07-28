Political violence has no place in a democracy: United States

The United States backs Bangladesh's objective of conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections. The US administration stresses the significance of collaborating with the Bangladeshi government to accomplish this goal.
However, it is crucial to bear in mind that political violence has no role in the democratic process, as remarked by Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel.
During the regular press briefing of the US State Department on Thursday, Vedant Patel addressed the situation in Bangladesh, expressing concern over its growing volatility.
The opposition BNP has announced its decision to hold a rally on Friday, instead of 27 July. In response, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has also announced to hold a counter rally on the same day.
In the midst of this tense situation, the ruling party perceives the opposition's gathering as a potential trigger for violence against the state. Consequently, the state apparatus is being employed to prevent such gatherings. The opposition claims that the police have arrested hundreds of their leaders and workers. Vedant Patel was questioned about his perspective on this situation and whether he believed that the ruling party was exacerbating the issue of violence.
In response, Vedanta Patel restated, "I have already addressed this matter yesterday (26 July). Let me reiterate that political violence has no room in a democracy. The United States does not hold a preference for any particular political party.
"We support Bangladesh's aspiration to conduct elections that are free, fair, and peaceful. The US administration underscores the importance of collaborating with the Bangladeshi government to accomplish this objective. However, it is crucial to remember that there is no room for political violence within the democratic process."
BNP plans to organise a major rally at 2:00 pm in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, in front of their central office. They demand the current government's resignation and elections conducted under a non-partisan government. On the same day, 37 other parties, including the six-party coalition Ganatantra Mancha, who are in alignment with BNP's movement, will hold a separate rally.
Besides, at around 2.30 pm today, three affiliated organisations of Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League will hold a joint rally at the south gate of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka. There will be activities of political leaders and activists in different areas of the capital from this morning, focusing on the rally and counter rally of the ruling party and the opposition party.