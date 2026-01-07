Inquilab Moncho questions police charge sheet

Inquilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber has said that “even a lunatic would not believe” the claim that Sharif Osman Hadi was murdered on the instructions of a ward councillor.

He asserted that an entire criminal syndicate, as well as the state apparatus, was involved in the killing, and declared that they do not accept the police charge sheet.

He made these remarks in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, following the conclusion of the ‘March for Justice’ programme around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.