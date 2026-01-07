Osman Hadi murder
Inquilab Moncho questions police charge sheet
Inquilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber has said that “even a lunatic would not believe” the claim that Sharif Osman Hadi was murdered on the instructions of a ward councillor.
He asserted that an entire criminal syndicate, as well as the state apparatus, was involved in the killing, and declared that they do not accept the police charge sheet.
He made these remarks in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, following the conclusion of the ‘March for Justice’ programme around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.
Earlier, at a press conference held at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre at 4:00 pm, police said that, following the completion of the investigation into the murder of Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the investigating agency, the DMP Detective Branch (DB), had submitted a charge sheet against a total of 17 individuals.
Expressing his discontent with the charge sheet, the Inquilab Moncho member secretary said, “The government has said that a ward councillor allegedly ordered Osman Hadi to be shot, on the basis of which Faisal Karim Masud carried out the killing. Even a madman would not believe this. An entire murder syndicate is involved in the killing of Osman Hadi. The state machinery is involved behind this murder. Until they are brought to justice, our struggle will not stop. Any charge sheet that does not include their names is not acceptable to us.”
Speaking at the press conference, DB additional commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that the charge sheet had been submitted to the chief metropolitan magistrate’s court in Dhaka.
The DB commissioner further said that Sharif Osman Hadi had initiated a new brand of politics. Because of this politics, Osman Hadi was murdered on the instructions and planning of Taizul Islam Chowdhury (Bappi), organising secretary of Dhaka north Jubo League and a former ward councillor of the Mirpur area.
Responding to this, Inquilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber said, “We carried out peaceful programmes to convey to the government our message about ensuring justice; but whether or not the government has taken that message into consideration has become clear through the charge sheet that has been submitted. The government has treated the people as fools.”
Issuing a warning, the Inquilab Moncho leader said that if the government fails to ensure justice for the murder of Osman Hadi and fails to expel Indian hegemony from the country, the people will decide what the consequences will be.
“These people have shed blood; if necessary, they will take blood as well,” he said.
Stating that new programmes would be announced today, Wednesday, Abdullah Al Jaber added, “Such programmes may even come to the point where we will force the resignation of the law adviser and the home affairs adviser before we proceed further.”
Earlier, leaders and activists of Inquilab Moncho carried out the ‘March for Justice’ programme at 10 locations across Dhaka, travelling in 10 pickup vans from morning until 8:00 pm on Tuesday.
Beginning at 11:30 am from Shaheed Hadi Chattar in Shahbagh, the march passed through City College, the Tin Rastar Mor in Mohammadpur, Rayerbazar Killing Field, Mirpur-10 roundabout, BNS Centre in Uttara, Jamuna Future Park, BRAC University in Badda, Rampura TV Centre and Jatrabari Park, before concluding again at Shahbagh.
At Rayerbazar Killing Field, Inquilab Moncho leaders and activists paid their respects at the graves of those martyred in the July mass uprising.
Addressing the gathering at Shahbagh, the member secretary of Inquilab Moncho said, “We have toured the entire city of Dhaka with four demands. If you think even one of our demands is unreasonable, tell us. And if you think they are reasonable, then it is your responsibility to ensure those demands are met—it is for you to realise this.”
“In one hand we carried the flag, and in the other the demand for justice for Hadi’s murder. If justice for Hadi’s killing is not delivered, this flag will not remain intact,” he warned.