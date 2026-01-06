Charge sheet submitted in court
Osman Hadi killed on ward commissioner's orders, Faisal among 17 accused
After the investigation into the murder of Shahid Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, the investigative agency Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) has filed charges against a total of 17 people.
The charge sheet was submitted today, Tuesday, in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka.
This information was shared by DB’s Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam at a press conference held in the afternoon at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre.
In response to a question, DB officer Shafiqul Islam said that Sharif Osman bin Hadi had initiated a new kind of political movement. Because of this politics, Osman bin Hadi was shot and killed under the orders and planning of Taizul Islam Chowdhury (Bappy), organisational secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League and former ward councilor of Mirpur.
Faisal Karim, identified as the shooter in the Osman bin Hadi murder case, is a former Chhatra League leader, and his accomplice, Alamgir, is a member of the Adabar Thana Jubo League. However, none of these three have been arrested, as they have reportedly fled to India, according to DB.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi often gave strong critical statements, both at meetings and assemblies and on electronic and social media, about the past activities of the banned Awami League and the outlawed Chhatra League organisation. These statements angered the leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League.
In addition, Faisal Karim’s brother-in-law and a fugitive named Philip are also involved in the shooting. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Shafiqul Islam added that if new evidence emerges, a supplementary charge sheet may be filed.
Regarding the background of the murder, DB officer Shafiqul Islam said that Sharif Osman bin Hadi was a well-known figure in the current political arena and, as the convener of Inqilab Moncho, initiated a distinct political trend.
Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, intended to contest the election as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency. For several days, he had been conducting public outreach.
On 12 December, shortly after Friday prayers, Osman Hadi, who was traveling in a rickshaw on Kalvert Road in Old Paltan, was shot by assailants. After shooting him in the head, the attackers escaped on a motorcycle. Osman Hadi was later taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he died on 18 December.