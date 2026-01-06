Osman Hadi killed on ward commissioner's orders, Faisal among 17 accused

After the investigation into the murder of Shahid Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, the investigative agency Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) has filed charges against a total of 17 people.

The charge sheet was submitted today, Tuesday, in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka.

This information was shared by DB’s Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam at a press conference held in the afternoon at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media Centre.