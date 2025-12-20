Osman Hadi laid to rest beside National Poet

Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi has been laid to rest. More than 100,000 people attended his janaza.

Hadi was buried beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, at 3:50 pm on Saturday.

Earlier, Hadi’s janaza was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The funeral prayer was led by his elder brother, Abu Bakar Siddique.

Hundreds of thousands of people began gathering at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban from the morning to take part in the janaza. Students and people entered the South Plaza through security archway gates.