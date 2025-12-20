Thousands of people join janaza
Osman Hadi laid to rest beside National Poet
Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi has been laid to rest. More than 100,000 people attended his janaza.
Hadi was buried beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, at 3:50 pm on Saturday.
Earlier, Hadi’s janaza was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The funeral prayer was led by his elder brother, Abu Bakar Siddique.
Hundreds of thousands of people began gathering at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban from the morning to take part in the janaza. Students and people entered the South Plaza through security archway gates.
The ambulance carrying Osman Hadi’s body was brought to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban around 2:00 pm. Shortly after, Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, entered the plaza.
Alongside the chief adviser were Jamaat’s ameer Shafiqur Rahman and secretary general Professor Mia Md Golam Parwar, BNP’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, and NCP convener Nahid Islam. Before the funeral prayers, Inqilab Moncho member secretary Zaber and religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hosen addressed the gathering.
The areas around the funeral, including Manik Mia Avenue, the two southern grounds of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, and nearby streets, were packed with people.