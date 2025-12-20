Osman Hadi’s janaza: Crowds gather on Manik Mia Avenue

People have begun arriving on Manik Mia Avenue, adjacent to the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, to attend the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho.

Crowds have been streaming onto Manik Mia Avenue in groups from the morning today, Saturday. Although the janaza is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, people started gathering from early morning.

Visiting the area around 11:30 am, people were seen entering Manik Mia Avenue via Farmgate and Asad Gate in large groups. Some were carrying the national flag in their hands, while others had it tied around their heads.