Bangladesh-US relations not defined by China, Russia: US deputy assistant secy

A senior US State Department official has said Washington does not define its relationship with Bangladesh taking into account Dhaka's ties with Russia, China or any other country.

"US-Bangladesh relationship isn't defined by China, by Russia and any other country," US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter told BSS diplomatic correspondent Tanzim Anwar in an exclusive interview this week in the capital.

She said that Washington had a broad range in multifaceted, multi-dimensional relationship with Bangladesh found lots of synergies as Dhaka recently released its Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO) as many of its elements were common with US Indo Pacific Strategy (IPS).

"Broadly, we see lot of synergies between our two documents, our strategy, and your (Bangladesh’s) outlook. We both are focused on building economic prosperity in the region and through infrastructure, through our substantial development projects," the senior state department official said.