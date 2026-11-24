Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman has said that there will be no discussion with Sheikh Hasina about bringing the former prime minister, who was ousted in the student-public uprising, back to the country.

Discussions about her handover will take place with India. Since Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh, there is no legal obstacle to her extradition.

The Information and Broadcasting Adviser made these remarks in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday, to brief the media on the government’s activities.