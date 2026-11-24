Sheikh Hasina wants to return, but Bangladesh seeks her extradition: PM’s information adviser
Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman has said that there will be no discussion with Sheikh Hasina about bringing the former prime minister, who was ousted in the student-public uprising, back to the country.
Discussions about her handover will take place with India. Since Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh, there is no legal obstacle to her extradition.
The Information and Broadcasting Adviser made these remarks in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday, to brief the media on the government’s activities.
Zahed Ur Rahman said Sheikh Hasina was saying that she wanted to return to the country.
Bangladesh wants her to be extradited. So, the two things are aligned.
Since Sheikh Hasina wants to return to the country, there is no legal obstacle to her extradition.
The Information and Broadcasting Adviser said the government had no discussions with Sheikh Hasina about her wish to return to the country. He said, “Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India. A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over—these matters will be discussed with India.”
Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information Syed Abdal Ahmed was also present at the press conference.