Coordinator Nahid picked up and tortured

Md Nahid Islam, one of the leading coordinators of anti-discrimation student movement, was admitted to a city hospital with bruises on different parts of his body.

Nahid’s left thigh, two arms and shoulder had marks of bruises.

Nahid said a group of plainclothes men picked him up from house of one of his friends at on Friday night and tortured him mentally and physically. He discovered himself roadside on Sunday morning. Nahid took a rickshaw to his house first. He was admitted to hospital later.

Meanwhile, Nahid’s parents Momtaz Begum and Badrul Islam waited in front of Detective Branch (DB) office at Mintoo Road for a whole day on Saturday to know whereabouts of their son. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Badrul alleged that DB picked up his son but not admitting his detention.

Nahid Islam told Prothom Alo on Sunday that he was staying at his friend’s house at Khilgaon Nandipara on Friday. Around 8:30pm, some 20-25 plainclothesmen came to that house.

As the people at the house had informed him of the development, Nahid went to the rooftop of the building for safety. One of the visitors inquired about his identity. Those persons looked for his phone, in vain. Later they took him downstairs.