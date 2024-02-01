Jhilmil project: Recommendation to drop Malaysian company

Malaysia based BNG Global Holding could not start the work of Jhilmil Residential Park Project in Keraniganj although six years have gone by since a deal was struck in this end. Yet, the consortium has sought permission from Rajuk to take a questionable loan of USD 600 million for the project. Under this circumstance, the stakeholders suggested the residential project should not be implemented by the BNG Global Holdings. The capacity of the BNG Global to complete the project has been questioned by a primary investigation report prepared by the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia.

Rajuk signed a public-private partnership (PPP) deal with BNG Global Holdings on 16 November in 2017 to develop the project site at the outskirts of Dhaka.

Diplomatic sources said Bangladesh high commission in Malaysia did an inquiry on BNG Global as per the request of the housing and public works ministry. Based on the interim assessment report on the company prepared by the high commission, the foreign ministry thinks the Malaysian company has discrepancies in its financial and other information. The company’s net profit was only USD 696 according to a document in February last year. The authorities therefore suggested the company is not given the work to implement the Jhilmil project.