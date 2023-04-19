Military killings during Zia’s regime, arson attack during BNP-Jamaat rule should be tried: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government must hold the trials of the mass killings of military officials during the regime of military ruler Ziaur Rahman and the arson attacks launched by the BNP-Jamaat men from 2013 to 2015.

“I have no word to console you. I am one of you as I heard one day that I do not have anybody... culprits had already got punishment, (some) are getting it and (the remaining others) will face it,” she said.

She was exchanging Eid greetings with family members of military officers and soldiers killed during the regime of military ruler Ziaur Rahman, family members of the persons killed and injured in the arson attacks by the BNP-Jamaat men from 2013 to 2015 and the traders and shop owners affected in a recent devastating fire at Bangabazar Market at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.