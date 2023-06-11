Didn't get proposal from any country over dialogue: Shahriar  

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said no foreign country or organisation came up with any proposal for holding political dialogue or any suggestion or framework beyond the current constitutional provision, reports UNB.

He said he was not part of any such meeting over the 9-10 years. Shahriar Alam said even no country or organisation did convey anything as such to his colleagues in foreign ministry.

The state minister made the remarks while responding to questions from a small group of journalists at the foreign ministry.