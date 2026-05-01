Distinguished educationist Naushaba Khatun passes away

Renowned educationist and philanthropist Professor Naushaba Khatun passed away this Friday morning. She was 99 years old.

Naushaba Khatun was born in Kolkata in 1927. Her mother’s name was Firdousi Banu and her father’s name was Syed Anwar Ahmed. She was the only child of her parents. She studied at Loreto School in Kolkata and completed her undergraduate degree there. Later, she obtained her BEd, MEd, and postgraduate degrees from the University of Dhaka. She consistently maintained top positions in the merit list throughout her academic career.