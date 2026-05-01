Obituary
Distinguished educationist Naushaba Khatun passes away
Renowned educationist and philanthropist Professor Naushaba Khatun passed away this Friday morning. She was 99 years old.
Naushaba Khatun was born in Kolkata in 1927. Her mother’s name was Firdousi Banu and her father’s name was Syed Anwar Ahmed. She was the only child of her parents. She studied at Loreto School in Kolkata and completed her undergraduate degree there. Later, she obtained her BEd, MEd, and postgraduate degrees from the University of Dhaka. She consistently maintained top positions in the merit list throughout her academic career.
Naushaba Khatun was devoted to teaching. She began her career at Kamrunnesa School. Later, she taught at Viqarunnisa Noon School, Banglabazar School, and Adamjee Cantonment Public School.
She subsequently joined the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka, where she studied psychology. She taught there for 27 years.
After retiring, Naushaba Khatun dedicated herself to philanthropic work. She became involved with various charitable and social organizations, including Social Development, Bangladesh Disability Foundation, Hemanti, and the Centre for Psychological Research and Training. She worked for underprivileged communities in society.
In 2010, her husband Kalim Sharafi passed away. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Renowned scientist Firdausi Qadri is her daughter.
Naushaba Khatun’s life was devoted to education, compassion, and service. She remains in the hearts of those she taught and supported.
Her janaza was held after Asr prayers today at Azad Mosque in Gulshan, in the capital.