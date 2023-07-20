Child labour in non-hazardous work surges by 69 per cent

According to the 'National Child Labour Survey 2022' report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Wednesday, the number of children engaged in the labour force in the country is 3,536,927. Compared to the latest National Child Labour Survey in 2013, there has been an increase of approximately 3 per cent in the rate of children involved in child labour.

However, compared to 9 years ago, child labour in hazardous sector has decreased by about 17 per cent. On the other hand, there has been a significant rise in the number of children involved in non-hazardous work, with child labour in this category increasing by 69 per cent.

The preliminary survey findings were unveiled at the BBS office auditorium in Agargaon, in the capital. As per the survey findings, over 1,776,000 children are currently engaged in child labour, indicating a rise of approximately 5 per cent compared to figures from 9 years ago. It is worth noting that other forms of child employment are considered permissible.