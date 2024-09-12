Delegation arrives Saturday
Multidimensional discussions to be held with US: Foreign secretary
A high-level delegation from the United States is coming to Dhaka on Saturday, for the first time after the interim government assumed office on 8 August.
Discussions on multidimensional cooperation between two countries will be held.
Foreign secretary Jashim Uddin made this announcement in response to journalists' questions on Thursday evening.
When asked about the discussions with the US delegation, Jashim Uddin said, “Following the assumption of office by the interim government, a US delegation is coming to Dhaka. This visit reflects the importance the United States attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh. You are aware of the members of the delegation. It is evident that the discussions will be multifaceted and not limited to a single issue. In line with this, we are preparing from our side.”
Regarding the agenda of the visit, the foreign secretary mentioned, “We will discuss issues of mutual interest, and there will be a multidimensional aspect to the conversations. However, I do not want to influence the discussions by revealing any specific agenda before the meeting or prior to the delegation’s arrival.”
The delegation, consisting of six members and led by deputy under secretary Brent Neiman from the US Department of Treasury, will arrive in Bangladesh on Saturday on a two-day visit. One of the delegation members, assistant secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, will come to Dhaka via Delhi.
On Sunday, the US delegation members will make courtesy calls to interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain and economic and commercial adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.
In the afternoon, the delegation will have a luncheon meeting with the foreign secretary.
Later that day, the leader of the delegation, deputy under secretary Brent Neiman, will meet with the governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan Mansur.