Multidimensional discussions to be held with US: Foreign secretary

A high-level delegation from the United States is coming to Dhaka on Saturday, for the first time after the interim government assumed office on 8 August.

Discussions on multidimensional cooperation between two countries will be held.

Foreign secretary Jashim Uddin made this announcement in response to journalists' questions on Thursday evening.

When asked about the discussions with the US delegation, Jashim Uddin said, “Following the assumption of office by the interim government, a US delegation is coming to Dhaka. This visit reflects the importance the United States attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh. You are aware of the members of the delegation. It is evident that the discussions will be multifaceted and not limited to a single issue. In line with this, we are preparing from our side.”