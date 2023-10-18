Bangladesh strongly denounces attack on Gaza hospital, calls Israel to stop war immediately

Bangladesh strongly condemned yesterday’s air strike on a hospital in Gaza city that killed hundreds of innocent civilians and said the war waged by Israel in Gaza is a collective punishment of Palestinian people.

“Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent barbaric air strike on the Ahli Arabi Hospital in Gaza City resulting in indiscriminate killing of hundreds of innocent civilians mainly women and children by the Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF). This ruthless attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian laws and accords which constitutes a grave crime against humanity,” a press statement by west Asia wing of the foreign ministry said today.