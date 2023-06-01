Surcharge limit raised by Tk 10m

The finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed to raise the surcharge from Tk 30 million to Tk 40 million in the proposed budget for the fiscal 2023-2024 to reduce the burden of the middle-class taxpayers.

In his budget speech, the finance minister proposed a minimum surcharge amounting to 10 per cent, where net wealth of an individual exceeds Tk 40 million and 35 per cent surcharge for individuals who have net wealth exceeding Tk 1 billion.

Surcharge is collected from wealthy individual taxpayers in Bangladesh at certain rates based on their income tax. This provision of surcharge has been in force for the last few years. Surcharge of individual taxpayers ensures balanced distribution of income and wealth along with economic development of society.