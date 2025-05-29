Global trust is at risk, Muhammad Yunus tells Nikkei Forum

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday global trust is at risk now as the world is passing through a time of great uncertainty.

“Global trust is at risk. Trust is declining between nations, within societies, and even between citizens and institutions,” he said while delivering his keynote speech at the inaugural session of the Nikkei Forum: 30th Future of Asia at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo.

In his keynote speech with the theme ‘Asian Challenges in a Turbulent World’, professor Yunus said the world is getting increasingly turbulent.

“We are passing through a time of great uncertainty. We are witnessing a world where peace is fragile, tensions are growing, and cooperation is not always guaranteed,” he said.

He mentioned that conflicts are erupting in regions in Asia and beyond with peace becoming elusive.

Wars and man-made conflicts are destroying the lives and livelihood of thousands in Ukraine, Gaza, and in the countries in south and southeast Asia, professor Yunus said.