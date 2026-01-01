“Khaleda Zia’s role in strengthening India–Bangladesh ties will be remembered”

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh has said that former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia made an important contribution to strengthening relations between India and Bangladesh, and that her significant role will always be remembered.

He conveyed this message today, Thursday, while paying his final respects to the former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, Khaleda Zia.

Rajnath Singh visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi today. He went to the mission and wrote this message in the condolence book kept there for the former prime minister, paying tribute to her.

Rajnath Singh wrote that, on behalf of the government and people of India, he expresses his heartfelt condolences on the death of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia. Her notable contribution to strengthening relations between India and Bangladesh will always be remembered.