Fugitives in criminal cases won't be eligible to contest in the national election
The Advisory Council of the interim government has approved the draft of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Ordinance, adding a provision that fugitives in criminal cases will not be allowed to contest in the national parliamentary election.
Today, Thursday, a meeting of the Advisory Council was held at the office of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Later, at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decisions of the Advisory Council meeting.
Highlighting various aspects of the draft Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Ordinance, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that fugitives in different cases will not be allowed to contest in elections, and this provision has been included.
When asked who is considered a fugitive, the Law Adviser explained, “A person is deemed a fugitive when the court declares them as such. If the court summons you on a particular day, and a notice is published in the newspaper, but you do not appear, the court declares you a fugitive. This happens during the course of a trial.”
Earlier this month, an amendment was made to the International Crimes Tribunal Act. According to this amendment, if formal charges or an official complaint are filed against someone in a case of crimes against humanity, that person will not be allowed to participate in national parliamentary or local government elections.
During the July uprising last year, many leaders of the Awami League whose activities currently banned are being tried at the International Crimes Tribunal in ongoing cases of crimes against humanity related to killings. In addition, after the Awami League was removed from power during the mass uprising, many of its leaders went into hiding, including former ministers and members of parliament. Almost all of them face cases involving corruption, murder, attempted murder, and various other charges. If these leaders are declared fugitives by the court, they will not be allowed to contest in elections.