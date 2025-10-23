Fugitives in criminal cases won't be eligible to contest in the national election

Highlighting various aspects of the draft Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Ordinance, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that fugitives in different cases will not be allowed to contest in elections, and this provision has been included.

When asked who is considered a fugitive, the Law Adviser explained, “A person is deemed a fugitive when the court declares them as such. If the court summons you on a particular day, and a notice is published in the newspaper, but you do not appear, the court declares you a fugitive. This happens during the course of a trial.”

Earlier this month, an amendment was made to the International Crimes Tribunal Act. According to this amendment, if formal charges or an official complaint are filed against someone in a case of crimes against humanity, that person will not be allowed to participate in national parliamentary or local government elections.