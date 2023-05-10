'Mocha' may turn into super cyclone

The cyclone 'Mocha' is likely to hit between Saturday evening and Sunday early on Teknaf and Myanmar coasts, said the state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman, adding it may turn into a 'super cyclone'.

The state minister told this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening. The wind speed during the cyclone may range between 180km and 220km, he added.

The meteorological department said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a cyclone after Wednesday evening.