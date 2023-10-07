Discussion on election with Japanese vice-minister held: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said he has held a discussion with the Japanese-vice minister about the national election in Bangladesh.

"We have reiterated our commitment to hold a fair election," the state minister said this while talking to newsmen after a meeting with Japanese vice-minister for foreign affairs Komura Masahiro at the state guest house Padma on Saturday evening.

Concerns and other issues that you have heard from a few countries at different occasions, he said, Japan does not have such a thing.

"The prime minister has repeatedly assured of a fair election. The government is committed to hold a fair election," Shariar Alam added.

While talking about the trade between Bangladesh and Japan, he said, "Today's Bangladesh stands in this position in the continuity of 15 years and political stability. This will continue in the days to come."

About the strategic relationship with Japan, the state minister said the work of metro rail is about to finish and line 6 will open soon. Third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is inaugurated partially.

The work of Matarbari is progressing fast. The Bangabandhu Rail Bridge is being built over Jamuna. Discussions have been held so that projects are completed within stipulated time.