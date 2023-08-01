Appellate Division dismisses petition challenging legality of 290 MPs’ oath

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has dismissed the leave to appeal petition challenging the legality of the oath taking of 290 MPs of the 11th national parliament.

A seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for the petitioner while attorney general AM Amin Uddin for the state.

The validity of the oath of 290 MPs was proved by this verdict, attorney general AM Amin Uddin said.