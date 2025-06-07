Rain forecast for 3 divisions on Eid day
Seasonal monsoon winds are active across the country, causing rainfall in various areas. Heavy rainfalls were reported in some parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka on Thursday. However, the rainfall was slightly less compared to the previous day.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain is expected in some areas of at least three divisions on Eid day. Other divisions may not be completely free from rain either. However, there is little chance of rain in the northern and southern regions of the country.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BMD meteorologist Md Bajur Rashid said, “Monsoon is currently active, though its intensity has decreased. Rainfall is likely to come down by the Eid day on Saturday, and the following day.”
There have been reports of heavy rains across the country from the beginning of this Month, which effectively started by the end of the last month with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal in the last week, resulting in widespread rainfall across the country.
Meanwhile, the seasonal monsoon winds entered the country on 24 May, at least a week earlier than the usual time. Since then, rainfall has continued intermittently. However, meteorologists say that rainfall is likely to decrease from Friday.
“The weather will be mostly dry on Eid day too. However, mild rain is likely in some places across the Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. It is highly unlikely to rain over the Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions. Besides, a mild rain is like in some places in the Dhaka division including the capital.
The highest 27 millimetres of rain was recorded in Narayanganj yesterday. Kutubdia recorded the highest 55 millimetres of rainfall the day before. Meanwhile in Dhaka, one millimetre of rain was recorded yesterday, Friday.
Although intermittent rain is occurring in various parts of the country, the temperature is not dropping significantly. In fact, it feels muggy and hot right after the rain.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq explained that this is due to the high humidity of the air and it may persist on Eid day. However, rain is likely to increase again from Monday, he added.