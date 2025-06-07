Rain forecast for 3 divisions on Eid day

Seasonal monsoon winds are active across the country, causing rainfall in various areas. Heavy rainfalls were reported in some parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka on Thursday. However, the rainfall was slightly less compared to the previous day.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain is expected in some areas of at least three divisions on Eid day. Other divisions may not be completely free from rain either. However, there is little chance of rain in the northern and southern regions of the country.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BMD meteorologist Md Bajur Rashid said, “Monsoon is currently active, though its intensity has decreased. Rainfall is likely to come down by the Eid day on Saturday, and the following day.”

There have been reports of heavy rains across the country from the beginning of this Month, which effectively started by the end of the last month with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal in the last week, resulting in widespread rainfall across the country.