Danish Crown Princess to meet PM Hasina, visit Rohingya camps

The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh Monday on a three-day visit to hold a series of meetings in Dhaka and meet the Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, reports UNB.

The Crown Princess is the wife of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. She will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the morning soon after she arrives in Dhaka, said an official.