Danish Crown Princess to meet PM Hasina, visit Rohingya camps

Mary will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a city hotel in the afternoon.
The Crown Princess will attend a lunch hosted by the Danish ambassador in Dhaka at her residence.
She is scheduled to reach Cox’s Bazar at around 5:00pm today and will join a briefing by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) on Tuesday morning.
The princess will travel to Rohingya camps by car from Cox’s Bazar town and observe soil erosion control and environmental restoration activities of DRC through tree plantation at Camp No. 5.
She will interact with 8-10 Rohingya beneficiaries in an open shed. The Danish crown princess will plant trees there.
Mary will also interact with the host community.
From Cox’s Bazar, she will travel to Satkhira Wednesday morning and visit village Kultoli to meet climate-vulnerable people.
The Crown Princess will visit the multipurpose cyclone shelter in the nearby community, meet its management committee and learn about their functionality during a cyclone.
She will avail of a boat ride to the Sundarbans and interact with the forest officials during a 15-minute walk through the natural resource, discussing biodiversity and saltwater intrusion in the mangrove area.
The crown princess is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul Wednesday night.