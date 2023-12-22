Independent, small party candidates worry about campaign, access to centre

Some candidates running for the parliamentary seat in Dhaka are expressing concern about election campaigning and attending polling stations.

On Thursday afternoon, candidates from independent and small parties voiced these fears during a discussion with the Election Commission (EC). During this interaction, the EC reassured them of ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Earlier in the morning, the EC conducted another meeting with police officers and field administration in Dhaka and the surrounding districts. Officers-in-charge (OC) of multiple police stations alleged that Awami League candidates were exerting pressure on the police to work in their favour.