BSS appoints journalist Kamal Uddin Sabuj as MD

Senior journalist Md Kamal Uddin Majumder, popularly known as Kamal Uddin Sabuj, has been appointed managing director (MD) and chief editor of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). He is currently serving as editor-in-chief of the newspaper Desh Rupantor.

The appointment was announced today, Tuesday, through a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration. According to the notification, Kamal Uddin has been appointed on a one-year contractual basis as MD and chief editor of BSS, subject to relinquishing any other professional, business or organisational affiliations, whether in government, semi-government or private organisation.

Kamal Uddin Sabuj previously served as news editor at BSS. He has also held the positions of president and general secretary of the National Press Club. He replaces the immediate past MD and chief editor of BSS, Mahbub Morshed. A few days ago, the Ministry of Public Administration cancelled the remaining tenure of Mahbub Morshed’s appointment following his application.